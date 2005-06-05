Amarin first-quarter losses widen 47%

Buenos Aires, Argentina-based pharmaceutical company Amarin Technologies SA has reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2005, inclusive of discontinued activities, of $3.4 million or $0.9 per American Depositary Share versus a net profit, including exceptional items, of $13.8 million or $0.77 cents per ADS in the like, year-ago period. However, in first-quarter 2004, despite achieving an after-tax net gain of $16.1 million, the firm had reported a net loss of $2.3 million.

Amarin incurred an operating loss from continuing activities of $3.3 million vs $1.6 million, reflecting the inclusion of Amarin Neuroscience's (formerly the UK's Laxdale) operating expenses of $1.4 million, following its acquisition in October last year (Marketletter January 24).

Summarizing the company's performance, Amarin's chief executive officer, Rick Stewart, said "the completion of our $17.8 million financing significantly strengthens our balance sheet and leaves Amarin essentially debt-free. Operating resources have been focused on preparing for the upcoming Phase III trials with Miraxion (eicosapentaenoic acid) in Huntington's disease. In addition, the data analysis announced during the quarter from our phase IIa clinical trials with Miraxion in difficult-to-treat depression is very promising."