Amarin initiates EU trial of Miraxion in HD

UK-based neuroscience company Amarin says that it has completed the enrollment of 240 patients into a Phase III trial of Miraxon (ultra-pure ethyl-eicosapentaenoic acid), used as a treatment for Huntington's disease, ahead of schedule. The assessment, which is being conducted in collaboration with the Euro-HD network at centers in Austria, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the UK, is designed to compare the effects of the drug with those of placebo in terms of total motor score, as set out in the Huntington's Disease Rating scale.

Miraxion has been granted Orphan Drug designation in both Europe and the USA, where it is under fast-track Food and Drug Administration review for use in HD. Amarin added that it expects to present data from the Phase III trial early in the second quarter of 2007.