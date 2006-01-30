Amarin receives $2M in private equity

London, UK-headquartered drugmaker Amarin Corp has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with budget airline tycoon Tony Ryan for a private equity placement, consisting of ordinary shares and warrants of Amarin, resulting in gross proceeds of $2.0 million.
In accordance with the terms of the investment, Amarin will sell 800,000 shares at $2.50 each and issue warrants to purchase 280,000 shares at an exercise price of $3.06 each.
Dr Ryan is an existing investor, having acquired shares in Amarin's May 2005 financing. He is a director of Ryanair Holdings and was a founder and former chairman of GPA Group, an operating lessor of commercial aircraft.
