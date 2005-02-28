Amarin wins domestic approval for Fentanyl TDS

Buenos Aires, Argentina-based pharmaceutical company Amarin Technologies SA, has been granted domestic approval for its Fentanyl Transdermal Delivery System. The product is a drug-in-adhesive type, transparent and thin Fentanyl TDS, indicated for the management of severe pain in patients who require continuous opioid analgesia. This product is the first generic version of Belgium-headquarted Janssen Pharmaceutica's Dur-agesic approved in the USA. A patent application has been filed and approval is expected under Patent Cooperation Treaty procedures. Amarin's Fentanyl TDS was licensed to Sandoz in Latin America, which will begin commercialization in Argentina this year. The product is under registration in the remaining countries of Latin America. Helm Pharmaceuticals GmbH is currently working on the European registration.
