Amaryl Approved In USA; 1st Launch In Sweden

Hoechst Marion Roussel has been given the go-ahead by the US Food and Drug Administration for its new diabetes drug Amaryl (glimepiride). This is the fifth and most significant approval for glimepiride. It has also been registered in Switzerland, Sweden, Holland and Denmark, and was recently launched to physicians in Sweden.

Glimepiride is a new-generation, insulin-sparing sulfonylurea for the first-line treatment of type II (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes in patients whose blood glucose cannot be controlled by exercise and diet alone, and will be launched to physicians in the USA early next year. The drug is also approved for use in combination with insulin, which makes it unique amongst the sulfonylureas.

Sulfonylureas stimulate insulin secretion by the pancreatic beta cells. Glimepiride differs from other sulfonylureas, such as Hoechst's Daonil (glibenclamide), in that it binds to a different, novel binding site on pancreatic beta cells and has an overall shorter interaction time with the receptor. Like glibenclamide, the net result of this binding is the closure of ATP-sensitive potassium channels, depolarization of the beta cells and the opening of calcium channels which result in insulin secretion.