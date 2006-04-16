Ambrisentan achieves endpoint in PAH study

Colorado, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Myogen says that a Phase III trial assessing its oral endothelin receptor agonist, ambrisentan, as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, has met its primary efficacy endpoint of an improvement in exercise capacity.
The trial was part of the ARIES 1 program established by the firm in early 2004 (Marketletter January 26, 2004). The data showed that a 10mg per day administration of the drug improved the placebo-corrected mean walking distance by 51.4 meters, with 5mg daily dosing yielding a 30.6 meter improvement. Myogen says that it will submit a New Drug Application for the drug to the Food and Drug Administration in the final three months of the year.
Analysts at Lehman brothers said that although the data from the trial is positive, it is not as conclusive as that from a Phase II trial in the ARIES 2 PAH program which Myogen released late last year (Marketletter December 19, 2005).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze