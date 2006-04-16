Ambrisentan achieves endpoint in PAH study

Colorado, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Myogen says that a Phase III trial assessing its oral endothelin receptor agonist, ambrisentan, as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, has met its primary efficacy endpoint of an improvement in exercise capacity.

The trial was part of the ARIES 1 program established by the firm in early 2004 (Marketletter January 26, 2004). The data showed that a 10mg per day administration of the drug improved the placebo-corrected mean walking distance by 51.4 meters, with 5mg daily dosing yielding a 30.6 meter improvement. Myogen says that it will submit a New Drug Application for the drug to the Food and Drug Administration in the final three months of the year.

Analysts at Lehman brothers said that although the data from the trial is positive, it is not as conclusive as that from a Phase II trial in the ARIES 2 PAH program which Myogen released late last year (Marketletter December 19, 2005).