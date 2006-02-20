AMCs dismissed as "political stunt"

Academics in the USA and Europe have dismissed pro-posals by the Group of Eight to create six pools to subsidize the development of new vaccines for treating the world's most deadly diseases as a waste of money. Under the plan, between $800.0 million and $6.0 billion is to be donated by the G8's members to create advanced market commitments for drugs aimed at preventing HIV/AIDS, human papilo-mavirus, malaria, pnemococcus, rotavirus and tuberculosis. A pilot study is to be announced in April this year.
People who need drugs can't afford them
The theory behind the project is based on the paradox that the countries with the worst disease problems have the least economic power to finance research to find cures. The Center for Global Development, a Washington DC, USA-based think-tank, claims that charities which have raised billions of dollars (including both the Rockefeller and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundations) to fund the devel-opment of new vaccines are not enough.
