American Home/Monsanto Merger Called Off

The much-vaunted $35 billion stock deal "marriage made in heaven" ofAmerican Home Products and Monsanto (which includes G D Searle) has been abruptly called off (Marketletter June 8). The deal would have created a $96 billion company, and had already received conditional approval from the European Commission.
Little explanation was given in an AHP statement, which simply said the merger agreement had been terminated by mutual consent, and the the boards of directors of the two companies had "determined that the transaction is not in the best interest of their respective stockholders."
As the daily version of Marketletter was going on-line, most analysts were on conference calls with Monsanto. However, some analysts said the break-up announcement was not a surprise, noting that the question of who would run the company may have contributed to the decision.
