American Oriental to buy distribution firm

American Oriental Bioengineering, a rapidly-growing Chinese company which produces and distributes a broad range of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, has signed a letter of intent to acquire Heilongjiang Qitai Pharmaceutical, a Chinese distributor of pharmaceuticals. HQPL is certified by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration.
AOBO has planned to use $4.0 million to acquire approximately $4.5 million (unaudited) worth of HQPL's net assets, including a pharmaceutical wholesale and retail network that covers the whole of China, an HQPL pharmaceutical retail distribution license and a major Chinese herbal and medicinal material wholesale exchange which is certified by the Chinese government.
