American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting

California, USAMoscone Center
The APA Annual Meeting is the American Psychiatric Association’s flagship global meeting, bringing together the psychiatry and mental health community for several days of education, science and practice-focused programming.
Held in San Francisco, the meeting offers a broad programme spanning clinical psychiatry, emerging research, therapeutic innovation, and the future of mental health care delivery. Alongside the educational programme, the event includes exhibits and opportunities to connect with peers across care settings, academia and industry.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Psychiatrists and physician leaders across subspecialties
- Mental health clinicians and allied health professionals
- Researchers, educators, residents and fellows
- Health system leaders and policy stakeholders
- Industry partners supporting therapeutics, digital mental health, diagnostics and services
Scale
- A major multi-day international meeting with a large educational programme and exhibitor presence
- The organiser does not consistently publish a single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors on the main public overview pages
What to expect
- Multi-day clinical and scientific programming, including practice-relevant education and new research
- Poster and presentation content spanning a wide range of psychiatry topics
- An exhibit environment showcasing tools, services and innovations supporting mental health care
- High-density networking with clinicians, researchers and leaders shaping the future of psychiatry
