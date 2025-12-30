American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting

The APA Annual Meeting is the American Psychiatric Association’s flagship global meeting, bringing together the psychiatry and mental health community for several days of education, science and practice-focused programming.

Held in San Francisco, the meeting offers a broad programme spanning clinical psychiatry, emerging research, therapeutic innovation, and the future of mental health care delivery. Alongside the educational programme, the event includes exhibits and opportunities to connect with peers across care settings, academia and industry.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Psychiatrists and physician leaders across subspecialties

Mental health clinicians and allied health professionals

Researchers, educators, residents and fellows

Health system leaders and policy stakeholders

Industry partners supporting therapeutics, digital mental health, diagnostics and services

Scale

A major multi-day international meeting with a large educational programme and exhibitor presence

The organiser does not consistently publish a single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors on the main public overview pages

What to expect