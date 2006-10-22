American stockpile Tamiflu on flu fears

Despite cautions to the contrary, news media reporting of avian flu and concerns about pandemic spread were followed by hoarding of the antiviral medication Tamiflu (oseltamivir, from Roche) by Americans, according to a collaborative study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Medco Health Solutions. The findings from the first national study of personal Tamiflu stockpiling were presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Healthiest patients had most Tamiflu Rxs

The research reveals that the number of prescriptions filled for Tamiflu jumped more than 300% from 2004 to 2005 during the fall months, when there was little or no influenza activity in the USA. Tamiflu prescriptions filled during September and October rose to 133.6 per 100,000 insured Medco enrollees in 2005, increased from 27.3 per 100,000 during that same time period in 2004. When extrapolated to the US population, that is 305,000 more Tamiflu prescriptions filled in 2005 than would have been expected based on 2004 prescribing rates. The largest proportion of Tamiflu prescriptions filled in 2005 was by those categorized as the healthiest patients.