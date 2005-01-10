Americans have high trust in generics; survey

The vast majority of Americans trust that generic medications are as safe and effective as their brand-name counterparts, according to a new national survey sponsored by Rx Outreach. This year marks a milestone for generic prescription medications which, for the first time, account for more than 50 percent of all prescriptions in the United States.
"Clearly, consumers are gaining confidence that generic drugs provide the same medicine and the same results as their brand name counterparts," said Generic Pharmaceutical Association president Kathleen Jaeger. "This survey shows that more Americans recognize that generic drugs are improving lives for less," she added.
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