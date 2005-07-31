Americans OK DTC ban on new drug launches

As US legislators and the pharmaceutical industry consider some form of moratorium on direct-to-consumer advertising for new prescription drugs for a time after their launch (see page 13 for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America's proposed DTC "guiding principles"), a new poll suggests such a curb would be viewed favorably by many Americans.
A 51%-25% majority of US adults "tend" to agree that it is a good idea to ban DTC ads for new drugs for some time after Food and Drug Administration approval, so doctors have time to become familiar with them, according to a Harris Interactive on-line survey of 2,207 US adults, conducted in July for the Wall Street Journal Online's Health Industry Edition.
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