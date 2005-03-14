Americans understand Rx risk/benefits: study

US consumers' response to concerns relating to the COX-2 inhibitors - Pfizer's Celebrex (celebrex) and Bextra (valdecoxib) and Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) - is emblematic of how informed health consumers are changing pharmaceutical manufacturers' susceptibility to shifts in public opinion, consumer confidence and corporate credibility, says a poll conducted by Associated Press and Ipsos Public Affairs.

Despite all the hype, Americans are more confident in the safety of prescription drugs than they are in the Food and Drug Administration's ability to ensure safety with their use, according to the survey.