AMERSHAM IN US/JAPAN SEQUENCING ALLIANCE

17 April 1994

UK health sciences group Amersham International has entered into strategic agreements with Molecular Dynamics Inc of the USA and Japan's Hitachi for the cross copromotion of a new range of automated systems for use in DNA sequencing and life science research, to be branded Vistra DNA Systems, the company announced.

The three-way alliance, said Amersham, combines its own expertise in reagent kit development with the instrumentation capability of Molecular Dynamics and Hitachi to meet the growing demand for integrated instrument/reagents systems which significantly improve the efficiency of laboratory procedures, enabling high-volume analysis at reasonable cost.

Molecular Dynamics will market and service Amersham's DNA sequencing robot, the Vistra DNA Labstation and Hitachi's complementary product, the Vistra DNA Sequencer, in the USA and Europe, with Amersham supplying reagent kits and associated technical support. In Japan, the Vistra DNA Labstation and Sequencer, and reagent kits, will be marketed by Hitachi under an exclusive agreement with technical support from Amersham's local subsidiary.

