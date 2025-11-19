AMERSHAM INTRODUCES ASSAY

- Amersham Life Science has introduced an enzyme-based scintillation assay which can identify inhibitors of helicase from Herpes simplex virus. The assay is intended for researchers working in the area of antiviral drug screening. The assay may also be used in studies involving other Herpes viruses or other double-stranded DNA viruses, such as adenoviruses and pox viruses. Helicase is responsible for unwinding double-strand DNA prior to replication, and is an important target for antiviral drugs, says Amersham.