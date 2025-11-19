Amersham Launches Custom Built DNA Sequencing Products

United States Biochemical Corporation, a subsidiary of the UK's Amersham International, has acquired the rights to develop and commercialize a novel enzymatic technology for use in DNA sequencing.

Thermo Sequenase is a highly-specialized enzyme chimera which is based on research undertaken by scientists at the Havard Medical School in the USA. It is the end product of genetic engineering which has linked the positive properties of Amersham's Sequenase T7 DNA polymerase, a product currently on the market and having the ability to read long lengths of DNA and produce easily readable results, to a thermostable enzyme of the same class (Taq polmerase), which can be used in cycle sequencing where repetitive rounds of heating would destroy enzymes of a less hardy nature.

The company says the new technology will find greatest application in automated DNA sequencing systems such as those employed within the confines of the Human Genome Project. In trials, Thermo Seqenase has been shown to outperform other heat-stable polymerases when used in fluorescent sequencing. Andre Rosenthal of the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology in Germany, who is currently working on the Genome Project, said of Thermo Sequenase that "the enzyme provides more data per experiment and has successfully produced sequences with samples where other enzymes encountered problems" and " the improvements it offers in the cost effectiveness....are important in tackling genome scale sequencing" adding that his laboratory will be adapting this enzyme for the major part of its genome work.