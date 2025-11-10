Monday 10 November 2025

Amersham Looks Forward To The Future

13 November 1995

UK company Amersham International has stressed that a 1% drop in sales for the six months to September 30 is only transient, and that business is now set to pick up significantly as the company builds on an expected 1996 US launch of Myoview (technetium-based heart imaging agent), which recently received an approvable notice from the Food and Drug Administration.

The result is largely due to an overall sales decrease (8%) in its industrial quality and safety assurance businesses, mainly reflecting a 44% drop in the environmental services sector's performance through problematic contracts with the eastern German states, and the consequence of an adjustment to a continuing market transition away from radio-labelled technologies to non-radioactive products. Earnings per share fell 3% to 4.9 pence on group profits of L19.8 million ($31.5 million), up 1%.

With growth for Myoview in Europe and Japan, where it has achieved sales increases of 8% and 9% respectively (in Japan Myoview is now the technetium market leader), Amersham believes its recent US approvable letter receipt can only lead to improvements. Furthermore, with the prospect of new clinical claims for Ceretec, including indications for white blood cell expansion, a promising future for Metastron (a launch is slated in for 1997) and the impending merger with Japan's Nihon Medi-Physics, the company is looking forward to a bright future.

