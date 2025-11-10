Amersham's Growth Slows To 9%

Despite increased profits for the fourth year in succession, fiscal year ended March 31, 1995 has been a tough one for UK health sciences group Amersham International. The company's chairman Sir Edwin Nixon and chief executive Bill Castell agreed that it was a year of "investment and growth."
Pretax profits growth slowed to 9% taking profits to L47.3 million ($75.1 million). In the previous year pretax profits grew 65%. Operating profit before exceptional items was ahead 10% to L47.6 million, and earnings per share grew 8% to 50.6 pence. Turnover was L333.6 million, up 2.8% or 6% in underlying terms. The company had restructuring costs of L3.9 million offset by L4 million of exceptional gains on disposals of non-core assets. Amersham's share price fell 11 pence to 894 pence. Business sector performance in L millions is shown below.
Business Sectors Sector Turnover % Op profits %
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze