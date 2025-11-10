Amersham's Growth Slows To 9%

Despite increased profits for the fourth year in succession, fiscal year ended March 31, 1995 has been a tough one for UK health sciences group Amersham International. The company's chairman Sir Edwin Nixon and chief executive Bill Castell agreed that it was a year of "investment and growth."

Pretax profits growth slowed to 9% taking profits to L47.3 million ($75.1 million). In the previous year pretax profits grew 65%. Operating profit before exceptional items was ahead 10% to L47.6 million, and earnings per share grew 8% to 50.6 pence. Turnover was L333.6 million, up 2.8% or 6% in underlying terms. The company had restructuring costs of L3.9 million offset by L4 million of exceptional gains on disposals of non-core assets. Amersham's share price fell 11 pence to 894 pence. Business sector performance in L millions is shown below.

Business Sectors Sector Turnover % Op profits %