Amersham's Stabilized Ceretec Approved

Amersham International has gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new stabilized formulation of its brain imaging agent Ceretec (technetium-99m mexametazime). An older, less stable formulation of the agent has been on the market for several years. There will be no difference in cost between the new and old formulations, according to a spokesman for Amersham.

The company developed the new formulation in an attempt to fend off the threat of competition from DuPont, which launched its Neurolite (technetium-99m bicisate) competitor a couple of months ago in the USA. DuPont's product is more stable than the old Ceretec version, a factor which the company has drawn attention to in its marketing efforts. Until the launch of Neurolite, Ceretec was the only agent of this type on the market. It achieved worldwide sales of L26 million ($42 million) in the year ended March 1994 (the last figures released by Amersham).