Amersham Ups Stake In Nihon

- Amersham International is increasing its stake in its radiopharmaceutical joint venture, Nihon Medi-Physics, from 20% to 50%. Amersham will pay 8.28 billion yen ($79 million), and transfer its Japanese health care business to NMP. The increase is likely to be effective in October this year, a couple of months earlier than stated in Amersham's option to increase its stake in the JV. Its partner in the business is Sumitomo Chemical of Japan.
