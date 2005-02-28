Amevive effective in psoriatic arthritis

Preliminary results from an ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study involving 185 patients with active psoriatic arthritis indicate that Biogen Idec's Amevive (alefacept) provides a clinical benefit.

54% of subjects receiving Amevive for 12 weeks achieved an ACR 20 response (a standard measure developed by the American College of Rheumatology to rate psoriatic arthritis disease improvement), or at least a 20% improvement in the signs and symptoms of the condition, at 24 weeks.