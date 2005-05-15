Amgen/Abigenix' panitumumab enters Ph III

Amgen and fellow US firm, Nasdaq-listed Abgenix, have initiated a Phase III clinical study to evaluate the potential benefits of panitumumab, an experimental fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets the epidermal growth factor receptor, in combination therapy.

The drug will be administered every other week together with Genentech's Avastin (bevacizumab) and either Sanofi-Aventis' Eloxatin (oxaliplatin) or Pfizer's Camptosar (irinotecan) chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.