Amgen anticipates rise in its Spanish sales

USA-based biotechnology firm Amgen predicts that its sales in Spain will rise 10% to over 100.0 million euros ($117.9 million) in 2005, due to the firm's launch of several new brands and the continued performance of its existing lines, a company spokesman announced. The firm says it hopes to introduce two drugs based on the palifemine and denosumab molecules, for the treatment of chemotherapy-related oral mucositis and osteoperosis respectively, into the country in the near future.