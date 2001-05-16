Amgen Phase II data for rHuKGF

Amgen presented Phase II trial data at the American Society ofClinical Oncology meeting in San Francisco, USA, which show that the recombinant human keratinocyte growth factor, rHuKGF, can effectively reduce the duration of severe mucositis-inflammation of mucous membranes in the mouth and throat in patients who are undergoing certain cancer therapies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze