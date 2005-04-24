Amgen posts 26% EPS hike, raises forecast

The world's largest biotechnology company, the USA's Amgen, posted a 24% rise in sales to $2.7 billion for the first quarter of 2005, with adjusted net income up 23% at $924.0 million and earnings per share 26% higher at $0.72. The firm also raised its full-year EPS guidance to $2.80-$2.90, from $2.70-$2.85, saying that changes in US Medicare reimbursement had not caused lower sales as had been previously expected. Having risen 1.9% to $59.25 ahead of the release of the figures on April 21, the stock fell 2.1%.

Amgen also noted that net income for the quarter would have been $924.0 million, or $0.72 a share, were it not for special charges in connection with the its acquisition of Immunex and Tularik (Marketletters passim).

Driving growth were sales of Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), which rose 33% to $723.0 million. Enbrel (etanercept), the firm's leading biologic for inflammation, saw turnover leap 49% to $592.0 million for the quarter. Combined global turnover of Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and Neupogen (filgrastim) rose 20% to $795.0 million, boosted by increased demand for Neulasta, the company noted.