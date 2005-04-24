Saturday 8 November 2025

Amgen posts 26% EPS hike, raises forecast

24 April 2005

The world's largest biotechnology company, the USA's Amgen, posted a 24% rise in sales to $2.7 billion for the first quarter of 2005, with adjusted net income up 23% at $924.0 million and earnings per share 26% higher at $0.72. The firm also raised its full-year EPS guidance to $2.80-$2.90, from $2.70-$2.85, saying that changes in US Medicare reimbursement had not caused lower sales as had been previously expected. Having risen 1.9% to $59.25 ahead of the release of the figures on April 21, the stock fell 2.1%.

Amgen also noted that net income for the quarter would have been $924.0 million, or $0.72 a share, were it not for special charges in connection with the its acquisition of Immunex and Tularik (Marketletters passim).

Driving growth were sales of Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), which rose 33% to $723.0 million. Enbrel (etanercept), the firm's leading biologic for inflammation, saw turnover leap 49% to $592.0 million for the quarter. Combined global turnover of Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and Neupogen (filgrastim) rose 20% to $795.0 million, boosted by increased demand for Neulasta, the company noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze