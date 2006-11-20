Amgen presents Ph IV data on Enbrel

US biotechnology major Amgen says that data from an ongoing open-label, multinational, Phase IV extension study showed that patients with ankylosing spondylitis who received Enbrel (etanercept) experienced sustained improvement in signs and symptoms, spinal mobility and physical function over 148 to 160 weeks of therapy.
These results are consistent with an Enbrel Phase III clinical trial at 24 weeks. The 160-week results, which were presented at the American College of Rheumatology's scientific meeting, held in Washington DC, showed that 59 patients who received open-label Enbrel treatment experienced sustained clinical improvements.
In this study, overall, 78% of patients (n=46) continuing treatment with Enbrel achieved a 20% improvement in the Assessment on Ankylosing Spondylitis Response Criteria after 160 weeks of treatment. ASAS is a composite measure of improvement in AS symptoms that include total back pain, patient assessment of disease activity, inflammation and physical function. 31% of treated subjects (n=18) achieved partial remission at week 160. Partial remission is a low disease activity level defined as an ASAS score of less than 20 units out of 100 in each of the four criteria.
