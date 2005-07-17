Amgen's Aranesp gives 77% response in MDS

US biotechnology major Amgen says that new interim data from a Phase II study evaluating the use of Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) as a treatment for anemia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes produced a 77% response rate with an observed increase in hemoglobin and symptomatic improvement.
The data were presented at the 17th symposium of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer held in Geneva, Switzerland. In the group who had no previous treatment with an erythropoietin (n=57), 47% of the erythroid responses had a hemoglobin rise greater than or equal to 2g/dL from baseline hemoglobin or transfusion independence.
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