Amgen's fourth-qtr income up 29%, and full year 2005 earnings per share rise 33%

USA-based biotechnology firm Amgen says it saw adjusted earning per share of around $0.75 during the fourth quarter of 2005, an increase of around 29% on the comparable period in 2004. The company also reported full-year 2005 earning per share of $3.20, a 33% increase on the year earlier period, and net income of $4.0 billion, up 28% on the previous year's figure.

Amgen's fourth-quarter total product sales increased 14% to $3.2 billion, led by a 24% jump in turnover of its anemia drug Aranesp (darbepoetin), which achieved turnover of $873.0 million in the year. Combined global sales of Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and Neupogen (filgrastim), two of the group's leading anti-infectives, reached $928.0 million versus $778.0 in 2004. The year also saw 35% growth in sales of Enbrel (etanercept), the firm's rheumatoid arthritis and chronic inflammatory disease drug, which it co-developed with fellow USA-based Wyeth, to $2.6 billion in comparison with $1.9 billion revenue from the product in 2004. The firm says that the strong sales are linked to growth in both the dermatology and rheumatology markets.

Amgen says it also saw sales of its older anemia drug Epogen (epoetin alfa) fall 6% to $2.5 billion which, the company says, is as a result of the switch to its own drug Aranesp and an over-estimation of demand.