Amgen's pegylated anti-TNF showing promise

Amgen presented new data at the EULAR 2001 meeting on its pegylatedsoluble tumor necrosis factor receptor, PEG sTNF-R1, showing a significant increase in American College of Rheumatology ACR 20 responses compared to placebo in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

The new TNF blocker, currently in Phase II evaluation, was tested at two different doses levels (400mcg/kg and 800mcg/kg, given once a week) and, at the higher dose, achieved an ACR 20 response of 50% at week 12 (placebo ACR 20 was 26%; p=0.005). Treatment at all doses appeared to be safe and well-tolerated. PEG sTNF-R1 is also being tested in combination with Amgen's interleukin-1 receptor antagonist anakinra, which has been filed for approval in RA in North America and Europe.