Sunday 6 April 2025

Amgen set to go head-to-head with J&J after Aranesp clearance in EU

11 June 2001

Amgen has been granted what is arguably the most important regulatoryapproval in the company's history, with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency giving the go-ahead to its new-generation erythropoietin drug Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), a successor to the blockbuster anemia product Epogen (epoetin alfa).

The European approval of the new drug is for the treatment of anemia in patients in chronic kidney failure, including those on and not yet on dialysis. Aranesp has been widely tipped as the primary growth driver at Amgen over the next few years, even though its advantages over the main competition, Epogen and Johnson & Johnson's Procrit brand of the drug, are limited.

The key difference between the drugs is that Aranesp requires dosing only once-weekly or once every two weeks, while Procrit and Epogen must be administered three times a week. However, the EMEA stopped short of approving a claim on Aranesp's labeling for an improvement in quality of life over the older product. Nevertheless, the improved regimen is expected to provide sufficient incentive for physicians to switch over to prescribing Aranesp, and analysts have suggested that the drug could achieve sales of up to $5 billion at peak. Amgen is also reported to be looking at developing Aranesp for dosing every three weeks, as Epogen and Procrit are already used off-label in less frequent dosing regimens, including once-weekly.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 4
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 4
6 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
New Medicare proposals will not cover obesity drugs
5 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK government and ABPI to speed up VPAG review
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vance Street expands offering with Irish acquisition
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
OncoZenge boosts regulatory team ahead of BupiZenge study
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neurocrine Biosciences appoints new chief medical officer
4 April 2025
Biotechnology
Edwin Moses to help guide Dark Blue into the clinic
4 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze