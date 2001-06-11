Amgen set to go head-to-head with J&J after Aranesp clearance in EU

Amgen has been granted what is arguably the most important regulatoryapproval in the company's history, with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency giving the go-ahead to its new-generation erythropoietin drug Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), a successor to the blockbuster anemia product Epogen (epoetin alfa).

The European approval of the new drug is for the treatment of anemia in patients in chronic kidney failure, including those on and not yet on dialysis. Aranesp has been widely tipped as the primary growth driver at Amgen over the next few years, even though its advantages over the main competition, Epogen and Johnson & Johnson's Procrit brand of the drug, are limited.

The key difference between the drugs is that Aranesp requires dosing only once-weekly or once every two weeks, while Procrit and Epogen must be administered three times a week. However, the EMEA stopped short of approving a claim on Aranesp's labeling for an improvement in quality of life over the older product. Nevertheless, the improved regimen is expected to provide sufficient incentive for physicians to switch over to prescribing Aranesp, and analysts have suggested that the drug could achieve sales of up to $5 billion at peak. Amgen is also reported to be looking at developing Aranesp for dosing every three weeks, as Epogen and Procrit are already used off-label in less frequent dosing regimens, including once-weekly.