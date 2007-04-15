Amgen sets two year delay on Irish facility

World biotechnology giant Amgen has decided to delay by two years the construction of a $1.0 billion production plant in Cork, Ireland. The plant, plans for which were announced last year as part of shift in the US firm's European operations, would have created around 1,100 jobs by 2010 (Marketletter January 30, 2006).

Ann McNickle, a spokeswoman for Amgen told Reuters that the decision had been reached after a periodic review and was not based on an expected change in demand.