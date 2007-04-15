Amgen sets two year delay on Irish facility

World biotechnology giant Amgen has decided to delay by two years the construction of a $1.0 billion production plant in Cork, Ireland. The plant, plans for which were announced last year as part of shift in the US firm's European operations, would have created around 1,100 jobs by 2010 (Marketletter January 30, 2006).
Ann McNickle, a spokeswoman for Amgen told Reuters that the decision had been reached after a periodic review and was not based on an expected change in demand.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze