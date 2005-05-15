Amgen submits sBLA for Aranesp

US biotechnology giant Amgen has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for extended dosing of its blockbuster drug Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa).

The filing follows data from Phase III clinical trials, which revealed that the agent is safe and effective for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia in patients with non-myeloid malignancies when given every three weeks. If cleared, Aranesp, a recombinant erythropoietic protein already approved for this indication as a once-a-week regimen, will be the first therapy indicated in the USA for once-every-three-week dosing, the firm noted.