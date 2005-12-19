Amgen to acquire panitumumab development partner Abgenix for $2.2 billion

USA-based biotechnology major Amgen says it has agreed to acquire Abgenix for $2.2 billion in cash and the assumption of debt. The San Francisco, California-headquartered firm has said it will pay Abgenix shareholders $22.50 a share, a 54% premium compared with the stocks closing price of $14.65 on December 13.

Abgenix, which is based in Fremont, California, is best known for its XenoMouse technology that allows murine antibodies to be produced as human therapeutics. The two firms have a long-standing licensing agreement which has allowed Amgen to utilize the Xenomouse technology for the development of antibody-based drug candidates. Since 2002, the two have collaborated on the development of the cancer drug panitumumab, which has recently gained fast-track designation from the Food and Drug Administration and is under late-stage assessment as a treatment for colorectal cancer (Marketletter August 8). Amgen's chief executive, Kevin Sharer, said that the compound has the potential to reach annual sales of $2.0 billion, based on the assumption that it proves successful in treating a number of different cancers.

In addition, Amgen says it hopes to have completed a Biologics License Application for submission to the FDA by the end of the year, and is expecting regulatory approval during the first quarter of 2006. If approved, panitumumab will be in direct competition with the similar anticancer biologic Erbitux (cetuximab) which is marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and its partner ImClone Systems and achieved revenue of $98.0 million in the USA in the second quarter of 2005. Mr Sharer said that panitumumab would "hold its own or better" the B-MS drug, based on data supporting its effectiveness.