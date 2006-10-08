Amgen to buy Avidia for $290M + $90M

Amgen, the world's leading biotechnology group, has agreed to acquire the privately-held Avidia, a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers and develops a new class of human therapeutics know as Avimer proteins. The transaction will provide Amgen with Avidia's lead product candidate, an inhibitor of interleukin-6 for the treatment of inflammation and autoimmune diseases, which is in Phase I clinical development.

Under the terms of the deal,which has been approved by each of the USA-based company's boards, Amgen will pay $290.0 million in cash, net of existing cash balances and Amgen's existing equity stake in Avidia, and up to $90.0 million on the achievement of certain milestones. The transaction is expected to close by the end of this year, following which Avidia will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the biotechnology giant.

Amgen's share price dipped 0.4% to $71.25 on the USA's Nasdaq in morning trading on September 29, when the deal was announced.