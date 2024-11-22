Amgen Wins Patent Suit

- Amgen has successfully defended its right to be the sole enforcer of patents on erythropoietin against Johnson & Johnson. The suit prevents J&J from filing a suite against Genetics Institute under its license agreement with Amgen for the agent. The court's decision confirms that J&J's rights are limited to those of a non-exclusive licensee. In addition, Amgen stands to gain around $2 million in damages from GI, which J&J will not be able to share.