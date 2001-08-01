Amgens sales/income growth slows in 2Q01

Amgen has reported slower growth in sales and income for the secondquarter this year, compared to the year-earlier period. Earnings per share rose 6% to $322 million and revenues jumped 8% to $987 million. The company said it continues to expect 2001 sales and income to increase by a rate in the low double digits, regardless of the timing of the long-awaited US Food and Drug Administration approval of Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), which has been delayed by US regulators (Marketletter May 7).