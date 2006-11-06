Amira receives first milestone from Roche under anti-inflammatory accord

San Diego, USA-based privately-held biotechnology firm Amira Pharmaceuticals has received its first milestone payment from partner Roche just nine months after the start of their research collaboration. The payment is the result of their collaboration in the field of inflammatory disease. Amira has identified a series of drug candidates against a target selected together with the Swiss drug major. Further financial details were not disclosed.
