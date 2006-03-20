Amphion funds RFID tag firm

Amphion Innovations, a USA-based developer of technology and life sciences businesses, says that one of its portfolio companies, AXCESS , a provider of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems, has completed a $2.3 million financing round with Amphion providing $1.25 million of the total amount raised. The funds are to be used in part to complete the development of a new RFID product designed to further exploit AXCESS' existing markets utilizing asset, personnel and vehicle tagging.
