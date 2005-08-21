Amphion Innovations to float on UK's AIM

Amphion Innovations, a UK developer of life sciences companies, says it plans to seek a listing on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Amphion is a new holding company formed to acquire the existing business of Amphion Capital Partners, which focuses on formation, financing, management and development of life science and technology companies, working in partnership with corporations, governments, universities and entrepreneurs seeking to commercialize their intellectual property.

During the last 20 years, members of the management team, led by Richard Morgan, have been involved in building over 30 technology-driven companies, generating significant returns.