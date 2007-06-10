Thursday 18 September 2025

AMT to launch IPO on Amsterdam Euronext

10 June 2007

l Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics, a Dutch company specializing in gene-based therapies for orphan diseases, intends to offer up to 5,000,000 new ordinary shares to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam's Eurolist for an offer price expected to be in the range of 8.00 to 10.00 euros per share. The shares will be offered to institutional and retail investors in the Netherlands and to institutional investors in certain other jurisdictions, excluding the USA. The firm's pipeline currently consists of six products. Its lead drug candidate, AMT-011, which is being developed as a treatment for the rare and serious disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency, is currently in pre-registration clinical trials. AMT expects to file for market authorization of the drug in the European Union in first-quarter 2008, with submissions in the USA and other markets shortly thereafter.

