Amylin 3rd quarter results

- Amylin Pharmaceuticals achieved revenues in the third quarter of 1995 of $3.8 million, and $12.9 million in the first nine months of the year. The quarterly net loss was $6.9 million, down from a loss a year ago of $8.7 million. The loss per share was $0.28, compared with $0.43 a year earlier. The net loss for the nine months was $12.7 million or $0.97 per share.

The firm said that the decrease in the net loss reflects growth in revenues under collaborative agreements, particularly with Johnson & Johnson. R&D spending was $9.3 million, up 24%. The rise was expected due to the expanded development program for pramlintide for the treatment of diabetes. Howard Greene, chairman and chief executive at Amylin, said that assuming clinical results are favorable in Phase III, the firm will submit pramlintide for US and European approval in 1998.