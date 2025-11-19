Amylin 3rd quarter results

- Amylin Pharmaceuticals achieved revenues in the third quarter of 1995 of $3.8 million, and $12.9 million in the first nine months of the year. The quarterly net loss was $6.9 million, down from a loss a year ago of $8.7 million. The loss per share was $0.28, compared with $0.43 a year earlier. The net loss for the nine months was $12.7 million or $0.97 per share.
The firm said that the decrease in the net loss reflects growth in revenues under collaborative agreements, particularly with Johnson & Johnson. R&D spending was $9.3 million, up 24%. The rise was expected due to the expanded development program for pramlintide for the treatment of diabetes. Howard Greene, chairman and chief executive at Amylin, said that assuming clinical results are favorable in Phase III, the firm will submit pramlintide for US and European approval in 1998.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze