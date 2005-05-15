Amylin EPS loss inches up 7.5% to $0.43

US diabetes specialist Amylin has reported a net loss of $43.6 million, or $0.43 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2005, compared to a loss of $37.3 million, or $0.40 per share, for the same period in 2004.
R&D expenses totaled $27.5 million for the period, level with first-quarter 2004, chiefly reflecting increased expenditures for the company's Phase II programs in obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease and offset by reductions in development costs for the diabetes treatments Byetta (exanetide) and Symlin (pramlintide acetate). The latter is already commercially available, and the firm hopes the former will be available to pharmacies by the start of June, following approval (Marketletter May 9).
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