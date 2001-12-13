Amylin initiates Phase III trial of AC2993

Amylin has initiated the first Phase III pivotal trial of AC2993(synthetic exendin-4) for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes. The study will include 400 subjects and will evaluate the ability of AC2993 to improve glucose control in patients who are currently not achieving this with metformin alone.
