Amylin makes $441.5 million offering

San Diego, USA-based Amylin Pharmaceuticals has announced a public offering of 10 million shares of common stock at a price of $46.50 per share, resulting in estimated net proceeds to the firm of approximately $441.4 million.

The company has granted to the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1.5 million additional shares to cover over-allotments, if any, within 30 days from the date of the prospectus supplement.