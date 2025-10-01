Amylin Obtains Rights To Monster Lizard Drug

Amylin Pharmaceuticals has acquired the patent rights to a compound found in the venom of the Gila monster lizard, thought to have potential in the treatment of diabetes.
The compound, exendin, has been shown in animal models of diabetes to have glucose-lowering effects by stimulating the secretion of insulin, the hormone that reduces blood glucose, and adjusting gastric emptying so that the entry of ingested sugars into the bloodstream is slowed.
The compound, licensed from its discoverer John Eng, prevents meal-induced blood glucose increases, one of the main problems in diabetes. It is thought that exendin could be utilized in both Type I and Type II diabetes.
