Amylin Raises $30 Million

Amylin Pharmaceuticals of California, USA, has raised gross proceeds of $30 million in concurrent common stock offerings. The firm sold 2.5 million shares of common stock at $8.12 per share.

It is also selling 1.17 million shares worth around $9.5 million directly to US firm Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. An additional 61,539 will be sold to J&JDC, subject to approval by the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act. Net proceeds from the offering and the J&J sales will be around $28.9 million.