Amylin's 2nd-qtr loss narrows 32% to $26.6M

The USA's Amylin Pharmaceuticals has reported total revenue of $46.8 million for the second quarter of 2005, up from $7.5 million seen in the comparable period last year. Net loss fell 32% to $26.6 million, or $0.26 per share for the quarter, beating Wall Street estimates.
Net product sales reached $8.7 million, which included sales of $7.5 million for Byetta (exenatide) injection, a first-in-class therapy for type 2 diabetes, and $1.2 million for Symlin (pramlintide acetate) injection, a diabetes therapy for use with mealtime insulin; both were launched during the reporting period.
Ginger Graham, Amylin's chief executive, said: "we shipped both products ahead of schedule and have fully staffed our field organization. Our focus will continue to be on the implementation of our commercialization strategy."
