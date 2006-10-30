Amylin to investigate hormones in obesity

USA-based drugmaker Amylin Pharmaceuticals has announced its intention to start an extensive program of trials to examine the safety and efficacy of the use of multiple, combined neurohormones in the treatment of obesity. The firm added that the results of a 52-week Phase II extension study of its human hormone analog pramlintide, which indicated that treated patients achieved a mean 7%-8% body mass reduction in comparison with an average 1% reduction of those in the placebo group.