Amylin to sell 8.5M shares

San Diego, USA-based Amylin Pharmaceuticals says that it has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement to a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed public offering of 8,500,000 shares of its common stock.

The underwriters will be granted the right to purchase up to an additional 1,275,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares are being sold by Amylin Pharmaceuticals but a selling price has not yet been set.